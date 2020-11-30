Mother shot at burial service for son gunned down by Florida deputy

A grieving mother whose son was shot and killed by a Florida sheriff’s deputy in mid-November was later shot at his burial service in the city of Cocoa.

According to WOFL-TV, the mother, Quasheda Pierce, 39, already was traumatized by the death of her 18-year-old son, Sincere Pierce. Then, on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, she was struck by a bullet when an unidentified teen carrying a gun on him at her son’s burial “experienced an accidental discharge from a firearm concealed on his person during the funeral service,” the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The television station reported that the bullet from the teen’s gun went through his own leg and then traveled through Pierce’s leg. A minister had just finished the service, and the casket was being lowered when the shot rang out. After a momentary pause to determine what that noise was, the crowd reportedly scattered in a panic, running to their cars and immediately vacating the cemetery.

Pierce reportedly was pulled into a van until paramedics arrived. Neither of the injuries to Pierce or the teen is considered life-threatening.

The armed teen has refused to cooperate with authorities as he undergoes treatment for his self-inflicted gunshot wound, WOFL-TV reported.

This undoubtedly compounds Pierce’s pain because her son was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy two weeks ago after the teen and a friend allegedly stole a car and refused to surrender. The deputy fired multiple rounds into the car, killing both teens.

According to WOFL-TV, the family refutes the official police report.