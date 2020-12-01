Dr. Dre given ultimatum by judge or face $100K fine

Dr. Dre was given an ultimatum by a Los Angeles County judge to come clean financially lest he risks getting slapped with a $100,000 fine.

The unnamed judge is demanding that Dre, née Andre Young, reveal his income to his estranged wife, Nicole Young, and the court, then provide an account of how he spends his money.

If the legendary music mogul doesn’t deliver a spreadsheet specifically enumerating these two things by Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, the judge threatens to hammer Dre with that six-figure sanction, The Daily Mail reports.

The news outlet states that Nicole Young, 50, wants to determine if Dre had allocated cash and resources for his alleged mistresses.

Young believes Dre has “rampant and repeated marital misconduct,” which would include lavishing substantial personal resources for the allegedly illicit affairs, including purchasing homes for all three women.

Nicole Young wants a larger portion of his estimated $1 billion fortune.

Dre, 55, accuses his wife of swindling more than $385,000 from their business account, triggering an LAPD investigation.

Mrs. Young fired back with equal ferocity. She accused Dre of physically abusing her during their 24-year marriage. She also says Dre is wielding his media influence like a sledgehammer to pummel her into oblivion.

“Andre’s conduct to date has been entirely consistent with an intentionally uncooperative and bullying litigant, seeking to overpower what he perceives to be a weaker ‘opponent’ … in other words, treating Nicole just the same way he did during their marriage,” her attorney stated in court documents, according to The Daily Mail.