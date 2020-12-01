NBA YoungBoy welcomes 6th child at age 21

NBA YoungBoy may be churning out more children by the age of 21 than he is hit records.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-born rapper welcomed his sixth child while awaiting the birth of his seventh with pregnant girlfriend Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, the daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, has a newborn with Drea Symone, one of the mothers of his children. According to The Shade Room, Symone announced the arrival of Kodi Capri last week on Thanksgiving Day.

Symone reportedly captioned her post “November 26th, 2020, on Thanksgiving Day, I was given a 7.5lb reason to become more thankful. I’ve been caught up cherishing the days after… it’s safe to say my heart is full!! Kodi Capri…”

YoungBoy will turn 22 in October 2021.

The next baby that YoungBoy is expected to have is with Yaya Mayweather, though there is a bit of an interpersonal storm brewing between the rapper and Floyd Mayweather.

The undefeated pugilist champion did not exactly endorse her daughter starting a family with the prolific babymaker and star emcee in an interview with HollywoodLife.

“I always want the best for her, and if that’s what makes her happy, then we’re happy – her mother and I are happy,” he said, then commented on YoungBoy’s maturity level.

“Well, my thing is this: it has to do with your upbringing. It starts at home first. I’ve always taught my daughter this: always be respectful when you’re going to anyone’s home,” Mayweather continued. “And whatever goes on in your home, don’t talk about it to the world. As far as the NBA, I look at NBA YoungBoy as a child. I can’t get upset with a kid like that.”

Yaya Mayweather is due to deliver her baby later in Dec. 2020.