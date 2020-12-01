Rihanna reportedly has a new man in her life (photo)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been confirmed to be dating.

The “Love on the Brain” singer and the hip-hop megastar, both 32, were first rumored to be romantically attached back in January after they shared a hotel suite in New York.

As per the New York Post‘s “Page Six” column, the pair were spotted on date night with friends at the Beatrice Inn in Manhattan on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

And a source has since confirmed to People magazine that the Bajan beauty and the “Praise the Lord” hitmaker are an item.

Rihanna’s new romance with A$AP was first reported shortly after her split from her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel in January.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s “Bizarre “column at the time: “They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York.

“However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan.

“They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days. It’s really casual between them and she’s not thinking about whether there’s a future with Rocky. She’s a newly single girl having fun.”

The “Work” singer and Hassan, also 32, were first linked together in June 2017, but after almost three years of dating, they decided to call time on their romance.

Rihanna previously opened up about her relationship with Hassan in a June 2019 interview, when she was asked if she was in love with her beau, to which she replied: “Of course.”

The “Umbrella” hitmaker also revealed her relationship was going “really well.”

She added: “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.”

A$AP and Rihanna go way back, with the former having supported the “We Found Love” hitmaker on her “Diamonds World Tour” in 2013.

The rapper previously dated Kendall Jenner in 2017.