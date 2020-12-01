Tekashi 6ix9ine hitman Kooda B sentenced harshly for Chief Keef shooting

Tekashi 6ix9ine affiliate Kooda B has been sentenced to 54 months in prison for his role in the shooting of Chicago rapper Chief Keef, according to multiple reports.

The sentence was issued the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

Kooda B appeared in court last summer for an alleged connection in the Chief Keef shooting. He ultimately pled guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

The rapper seemed contrite at the time of the sentence, accepting his fate.

“I’m willing to take full responsibility for my actions,” Kooda B, whose real name is Kintea McKenzie, wrote the judge in Oct. 2019. “That was a extremely foolish choice I made. I allowed myself to look up to and listen to someone with more success and fame. That was not the right thing to do. I regret it and it won’t happen again. I thought he was a good friend. I was excited that he named a song after me.”

Subsequent to his arrest, Kooda B was granted a temporary release as he was deemed a high risk when the global pandemic spiraled out of control. A day after his release it was reported that the rapper violated terms of his release by ignoring social distancing protocol and eventually shooting a few music videos. To make matters worse, Kooda B was seen glorifying gang culture in the videos by toting a red bandana. The judge, Paul Engelmayer, took note of his activity and handed down the harsh sentence with as much in mind.

“Mr. McKenzie, your music videos showed you with a red bandana, even after your arrest. This disappointed me. Your gang cut a man’s face open. This type of mayhem is not to be celebrated,” said the judge. “I must also consider the conditions of your release during the pandemic. I wrote a decision ordering your immediate release from prison. But I saw you had lied to me. You participated in a party, in a packed apartment, there was drugs and alcohol. Your counsel said you had been selfish and reckless. But I didn’t return you to prison because you might have been contagious. The video afforded an illuminating window into McKenzie: he disrespected his counsel, mocked other inmates requests. Your letter to me did not apologize for that. You put your self-interest first. But that’s only part of you. You have many positive qualities. A sentence within the guideline range is warranted here.”

