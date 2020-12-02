Keke Palmer reveals painful medical condition she’s battled for years (photo)

Keke Palmer has polycystic ovary syndrome.

The Hustlers star has revealed she has been suffering from the condition — which can cause irregular periods, facial hair growth and pregnancy struggles — for a number of years but was only recently diagnosed.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Hey you guys, for some of you this may be TMI, but for me my platform has always been used for things much greater than me. Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea. My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed. I tried EVERYTHING. I did Accutane TWICE.

“People say drink water, have a better diet, but I did all that, I ate all the “right” things, my blood tests were fine. But it took ME taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity, to understand what was ACTUALLY happening with me.”

And Palmer has asked for people to “pray” for her and others suffering from the condition.

In the lengthy post, she added: “The least harmful thing PCOS can bring is acne. To all the people struggling with this please know you’re not alone and that you are still so f—— fine! MY ACNE AINT NEVER STOPPED ME. But we don’t have accept this.

“Now I can really help KEKE! And I love her so it’s ON. Pray for me on this journey and I will pray for you too. I’m not afraid to show myself to the world and you shouldn’t be either”