Snoop Dogg starting pro boxing league

Fans made it clear that Snoop Dogg was the ultimate winner of the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. They loved the rapper’s unique brand of commentary of the fights from ringside.

Turns out that Snoop, 49, was not at the fight by accident. The man born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. plans to do this on a regular basis.

Ryan Kavanaugh of Triller, the company that arranged the Tyson-Jones bout, is working with Snoop to put together a professional boxing league called “The Fight Club.”

“I can tell you that the main fight — I can’t say it yet — but it’s gonna be something that everybody wants to see,” Kavanaugh told TMZ. “If you thought (Tyson vs. Jones) is big, I think that this would be even larger from a worldwide-appetite perspective and something that people want to see.”

Details of the fight are sparse at this point, but Kavanaugh said he believes fans will love what he and Snoop will bring to the table.

“It’s a league-owned by Proxima, which is the parent company to Triller and Snoop, and this was the first of many, many events,” he said, adding that Snoop is a co-owner of the league.

Snoop will be instrumental in attracting musical talent to perform at the events. He also will reportedly star in the role as a star commentator.