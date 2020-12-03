Tory Lanez says the numbers prove that Black community did not cancel him

Tory Lanez mocked Black music lovers when end-of-the-year streaming numbers showed that he did not fall off the veritable cliff, as most predicted.

Lanez has been in outcast status ever since the rapper-producer was suspected of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in Los Angeles in July. Lanez, who was born in Canada as Daystar Peterson, has been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorneys Office with a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Despite his troubles and the diss song “Shots Fired” from the GQ artist of the year, Megan Thee Stallion, he claims he remains relevant on the music scene.

“Lmao some of y’all going thru your minutes on the playlist and realizing u didn’t really cancel s—,” he wrote in response to a Twitter post.

To be clear, Lanez was nowhere near the top. Bad Bunny was the most streamed artist, according to Spotify, with more than 8.3 billion streams. He was followed by Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD, and The Weeknd.

Lanez is scheduled to reappear in court on Jan. 20, after he pled not guilty to shooting Megan. If he is convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison.