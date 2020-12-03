What Cardi B wants her daughter to know about privilege and racial injustice

Cardi B wants her daughter to understand “how the world really is.”

The 28-year-old rapper has 2-year-old Kulture with husband Offset and though the youngster leads a privileged lifestyle because of their wealth, the “WAP” hitmaker plans to teach the little girl about racial injustices and to understand that being rich won’t mean she avoids trouble.

She told Billboard magazine: “My daughter came out of my p—- rich. She lives a different lifestyle than I lived.

“This girl gets in a pool every single day; I can’t swim because I barely went to the pool. … I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn’t mean you’re super-privileged.

“Even me with her dad, we have had really bad experiences with police, and we’re rich and famous.

“I want her to know that you’re not going to be an exception. I want her to have compassion. I don’t want her to ever have the mentality of, ‘This doesn’t apply to me.’ ”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper admitted she is “a little scared” of what will happen when Kulture is old enough to read negative comments about her family online.

She said: “I’m a little scared that she gets to read nasty comments, but I don’t know how I’m gonna be able to control it.

“I heard about a celebrity who gives their kid life coaching on how to love themselves and not let people break them. Hopefully, I can do the same thing.

“I always want her to know that she’s beautiful.

“She knows what type of person I am, and when she gets older, clearly she’s gonna hear me expressing myself because we live in the same damn house. I just want her to know: I might be a little crazy, but I have a good heart and I love her. I want her to be confident always.

“Don’t let one comment break you and make you feel like you’re not that girl. You that girl.”