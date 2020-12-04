 Skip to content

LaVar Ball praised after all 3 sons make it to the NBA

By Terry Shropshire | December 4, 2020 |

Ball Family (Photo credit: Facebook.com / @LaVarBBB)

Bombastic patriarch LaVar Ball does a lot of barking and engages in braggadocious behavior, which has been irksome to many Americans for the past three years.

But his methodology, however questionable or controversial, has made his sons household names.

And now Ball’s ultimate dream has been realized as all three sons have made it to the NBA. The middle brother, LiAngelo Ball, finally signed a contract with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

LiAngelo Ball now joins Lonzo Ball, 23, who was picked second in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers and now plays for the New Orleans Hornets. The youngest son, LiMelo Ball, was picked second in the 2020 NBA Draft by Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets.

After he was proven to be prescient and an oracle, the NBA family gave the maddeningly self-promoting Ball his props. Colorful former NBA star-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins is leading the parade to give Ball “his flowers” for helping his sons achieve a rare sports feat.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



