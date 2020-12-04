LaVar Ball praised after all 3 sons make it to the NBA

Bombastic patriarch LaVar Ball does a lot of barking and engages in braggadocious behavior, which has been irksome to many Americans for the past three years.

But his methodology, however questionable or controversial, has made his sons household names.

And now Ball’s ultimate dream has been realized as all three sons have made it to the NBA. The middle brother, LiAngelo Ball, finally signed a contract with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

LiAngelo Ball is signing a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

LiAngelo Ball now joins Lonzo Ball, 23, who was picked second in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers and now plays for the New Orleans Hornets. The youngest son, LiMelo Ball, was picked second in the 2020 NBA Draft by Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets.

After he was proven to be prescient and an oracle, the NBA family gave the maddeningly self-promoting Ball his props. Colorful former NBA star-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins is leading the parade to give Ball “his flowers” for helping his sons achieve a rare sports feat.

I think it’s time for EVERYBODY including myself to give Lavar Ball is Damn Flowers right now. A lot people doubted him and talked down on how he did things with his children and my God did he prove the doubters wrong!!! #Respect — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 2, 2020

All three Ball brothers are in the NBA Lonzo – Pelicans

LiAngelo – Pistons

LaMelo – Hornets Can’t hate on LaVar Ball for setting his family up for success 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/05UsgLCnrj — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) December 2, 2020

LaVar Ball really raised 3 NBA players, two of them being top 5 picks. Give that man his flowers for being a great father. https://t.co/6ecbE2vsLa — Rob // sad Houston Sports fan (@Hou5ton4L) December 2, 2020

Now that LiAngelo Ball was signed we need Lavar back on First Take pic.twitter.com/6CZz10Eneh — Not a banwagon Warriors fan (@NotBanwagon) December 2, 2020

Lavar Ball after all his sons are in the NBA, mans got all the infinity stones now pic.twitter.com/TkTrjx5HfA — DailySportsDosage (@SportsDsd) December 2, 2020

LaVar Ball pulling up to the sperm bank to try and sell his juice for 10 million a pop: pic.twitter.com/J8W8vyNaUP — Rosa Parks’ Burner Account (@Rosasburner) December 2, 2020

No LaVar Ball slander will be tolerated.. Guy had a plan & literally executed it to perfection.. https://t.co/X58t6VpLTC — J.Jones🎒™ (@YouAintReady_) December 2, 2020