‘Eve’ and ‘B.A.P.S.’ star Natalie Desselle Reid has died at 53

Natalie Desselle Reid, a beloved comedic actress best known for her roles in the TV sitcom “Eve” and movies including B.A.P.S. and Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, has died after succumbing to cancer.

Desselle Reid was 53.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dresselle Reid had been diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this year but did not disclose her condition publicly. She passed away Monday morning, Dec. 7, 2020, after her months-long fight, her family and camp confirmed.

The actress’s death was confirmed by Je’Caryous Johnson, the CEO of Je’Caryous Entertainment. He said the company had been planning a stage adaption of B.A.P.S.

“It is with great sadness and heavy, heavy hearts that Je’Caryous Johnson and the entire Je’Caryous Entertainment family mourns the passing of one of our own, our sweet, unforgettable actress/comedian Natalie Desselle Reid,” Johnson said in a statement according to Page Six, adding that Desselle Reid was “excited and ready to bring her iconic role as ‘Mickey’” to the stage.

“Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever,” her family posted on Desselle Reid’s Instagram account. “Naturally, we are grieving and processing this profound loss and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

Fellow Hollywood actors are having trouble reconciling the news of their fallen colleague.

Just absolutely decimated by this news…

Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning. I got to know her when my mom was managing her.

She will be so missed…sending out prayers to her children and husband.

💔🙏🏽😢

Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BsyltHxKRG — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) December 7, 2020

Desselle Reid was born in Alexandria, Louisiana, and attended HBCU powerhouse Grambling State University. Her first roles came in 1996 when she appeared in the classic sitcom “Family Matters” and the iconic movie Set it Off.

Though she may be best known for B.A.P.S. opposite Halle Berry, her TV show and film credits include roles in “For Your Love,” “Built to Last,” How to Be a Player, Divas, Gas and the made-for-TV movie “Cinderella,” featuring Brandy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Desselle Reid is survived by her husband, Leonard Reid, and her three children, Sereno, Summer and Sasha.