Kyrie Irving raps? Brooklyn Nets star pays homage to the Black Mamba (video)

Kyrie Irving may not be the most durable player in the NBA but he is certainly one of its most mercurial. The 2016 NBA champ recently made headlines for refusing to attend media day and issuing an enigmatic statement instead.

His latest trick finds him in the studio, where the six-time All-Star is said to be blowing off steam as he fosters a new hobby as a rapper. In a clip that has been shared on social media, the two-time All-NBA team point guard is seen rapping along to his own lyrics, which pay homage to his fallen mentor Kobe Bryant and Bryant’s daughter Gianna, who were both lost in a tragic helicopter accident in January 2020.

“We’re rocking with the ancestors, I’m doing what I’m supposed to do. I’m painting life’s canvas, I’m moving like an artist. Similar to my progress, I’m on a team full of martyrs. Paradise is Mamba, throwing peace to Gianna,” Irving rapped.

Irving is looking to bounce back this season with his superstar teammate Kevin Durant by his side and new coach, Steve Nash. What appears to be a devastating duo, Irving and Durant are expected to compete for basketball supremacy in the Eastern Conference and challenge the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers for the 2020-2021 title. As for Irving’s rap skills challenging the likes of Dame Lillard, we’ll let you determine that after the jump. (Warning: Some reactions are NSFW.)