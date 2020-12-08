Khloé Kardashian says family’s annual Christmas Eve bash is canceled

The Kardashian/Jenner household’s legendary Christmas Eve party has been canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Khloé Kardashian took to Twitter to announce that her family’s annual bash won’t be going ahead as usual because there has been a spike in cases in California.

According to the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star — who battled coronavirus herself — it will be the first time in around four decades the celebration hasn’t gone ahead.

She wrote: “The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year.

“It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe.

“Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

Just a month ago, she was optimistic that the party would happen and suggested they could do “rapid testing.”

Responding to a follower who asked her if it will be affected by the pandemic, she wrote: “I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously.

“And I’m totally fine with that. But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before … We have to think of what is safest.”

In October, the Kardashian/Jenner clan made the news after Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian West rented out an entire island in French Polynesia for her 40th birthday celebrations, amid the pandemic.

Kim’s guest list included her siblings — Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner — her mother Kris Jenner, Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson, and Kendall’s beau Devon Booker.

Family friend La La Anthony was also in attendance, as was Kourtney’s former partner Scott Disick and their eldest child Mason, 10.

Kim’s husband Kanye West — with whom she has North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and 18-month-old Psalm — was not present for her actual birthday because of prior work commitments but joined the trip for the final few days.

TMZ claimed Kim specifically picked out an island that hadn’t seen any cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, and asked all of her guests to quarantine for two weeks before the trip and get multiple tests.