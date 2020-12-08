LeBron James admits he was ‘kind of hurt’ by Kyrie Irving’s clutch comments

Since settling into the offseason after winning his fourth NBA championship, Lebron James has been enjoying the fruits of his labor, interviewing the 44th president of the United States and, most recently, being spotted in a luxurious Porsche 918 Spyder on a California highway. James also took some time out to speak with former teammate Richard Jefferson on the “Road Trippin'” podcast where he was asked about their former “floor general,” Kyrie Irving.

Months ago, Irving controversially insinuated that he’d never had a clutch player by his side and that the Brooklyn Nets’ addition of Kevin Durant will somehow allow him to flourish more than ever before.

“One thing I’ve always been comfortable with, I felt like I was the best option on every team I played for down the stretch,” Irving said at the time on the debut of “The ETCs with Kevin Durant” podcast. “This is the first time in my career I’ve looked down and be like, ‘That motherf—er can make that shot, too.’ And he’ll probably do it a lot easier.

“It’s not so much deferring because in past situations where I didn’t take the last shot, I felt guilty. I want this game-winning shot, but also, you want to trust your teammates. Not that I didn’t trust my teammates, but I felt like I was the best option.”

When asked about those comments, which seemed to be strategically delivered in the middle of the Lakers’ playoff run, James admitted he was shocked and somewhat disappointed.

“I was a little like, ‘Damn.’ Once I got the whole transcript, I was like, ‘Damn,'” James said, adding that he made sure to read Irving’s full comments before reacting to them.

