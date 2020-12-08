Singer Ann Marie arrested after man shot in the head

Singer Ann Marie is in the Fulton County Jail in Georgia after a man she was with was shot in the head inside an upscale Atlanta hotel.

Marie, née Joann Marie Slater of Chicago, was arrested and booked on suspicion of shooting her 24-year-old childhood friend inside the luxurious InterContinental hotel in the posh Buckhead section of Atlanta around 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Jail records obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution state that Marie, 29, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

When Atlanta police officers entered hotel room 614 around 6:30 p.m., they found Marie screaming hysterically and a man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound in the center of his forehead and an exit wound out his left temple. Despite bleeding profusely, the man was able to somewhat hold onto consciousness and answer a few officer questions.

The injured man, Jonathon Wright, was rushed to the trauma center at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta in critical condition Monday night. His condition on Tuesday morning was unknown at the time of this report.

Marie told officers at the scene that the gun had fallen off a table and went off, striking Wright in the head. However, officers stated in the crime scene report that they found two shell casings and two projectiles.

“A projectile was also found by the bathroom door on the carpet and one in the bathroom tub. There was one bullet hole in the door jam, and also one in the cabinet top right corner in the bathroom,” the police report stated according to the AJC.

Marie, an Interscope Records artist, is best known for the breakout single “Secret,” which peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs two years ago.