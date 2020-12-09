Black shows and films that featured the late Natalie Desselle Reid

This week, the Black community paused when the announcement of Natalie Desselle Reid’s passing was made. Many remember Reid for playing Mickey in B.A.P.S or Janie Egins in Eve, but she had many more television and film appearances in her nearly 25 year-long career.

In the late 1990s, Reid landed her first role as Tanika in Set It Off. Shortly after, she landed the role of Jenny Jackson in Def Jam’s How to Be a Player.

Reid made a few television appearances in the late 1990s as well. She also starred alongside Brandy and Whitney Houston in the television film Cinderella as Minerva. Reid was also Baby Girl in a season seven episode of “Family Matters” titled “My Big Brother” and played a recurring role in the NBC sitcom “For Your Love” as Eunetta.

Sending our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Natalie Desselle Reid, our unforgettable Minerva in the 1997 TV broadcast of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. 💜 @RnH_Org pic.twitter.com/Pvw5u9Yob5 — Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA (@CinderellaBway) December 8, 2020

In the early 2000s, she was cast as Elizabeth in the 2004 comedy-drama film Gas starring Flex Alexander and Khalil Khan. Some of her last film appearances include the television film Freaknik: The Musical, as Doela’s mother (voice) and Madea’s Big Happy Family as Tammy.

Take a dive into Reid’s filmography this weekend and watch Natalie Desselle Reid perform timeless roles in our favorite classic stories.