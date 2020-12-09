Ex asst. principal accused of slaying pregnant co-worker to face more charges

An ex-assistant principal in Baton Rouge, Louisiana accused of killing his pregnant co-worker will face additional charges for his alleged involvement in her death.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, Robert J. Marks appeared for an indictment hearing in Iberville Parish, where grand jurors indicted him on a “slew of charges, including second-degree murder, feticide, two counts of kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping of a child, obstruction of justice and a handful of gun-related infractions,” according to The Advocate.

Initially, Marks, 42, was charged in East Baton Rouge Parish with second-degree murder and feticide for the death of his co-worker Lyntell Washington after her body was found. Her 3-year-old child was left inside of her car after her body was dumped.

Prior to Washington’s death, she and Marks were employed at Brookstown Middle Magnet. At the time of her death, Washington was seven months pregnant with Marks’ child.

According to WBRZ, authorities have speculated that Marks, who was married to another woman, did not want his involvement in the pregnancy to be made public. Following Tuesday’s hearing, 18th Judicial District Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton weighed in with his take on the possible outcome of the case.

“We believe that once he has his day in court, a jury will convict him,” said Clayton after the hearing on Tuesday.