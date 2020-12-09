K. Michelle crucified for saying ‘it hurts’ not to be mentored by R. Kelly

Music fans wonder aloud if K. Michelle flushed the last vestiges of her career down the commode after waxing poetically on how much she misses R. Kelly and how he saved her life and music career.

Early on Wednesday morning, Dec. 9, 2020, the singer and former reality TV star of “Love & Hip Hop” penned a soliloquy on Twitter about how she had always trusted the embattled “Bump N’ Grind” crooner. She acknowledged she misses his mentorship and feels trepidation about having to step out on her own musically.

Kimberly Michelle Pate, 34, hastened to add that she doesn’t condone Kelly’s allegedly deep-seated depravity and criminalities. Nor did she equate R. Kelly, 53, to some sort of political prisoner. The former cast member on the Hollywood and Atlanta franchises of “Love & Hip Hop” conveyed pain on no longer having that musical savant to draw artistic nourishment from.

Robert Sylvester Kelly, 53, is in prison awaiting trial on almost two dozen state and federal charges in Illinois and New York related to sexual abuse, pedophilia, racketeering, obstruction of justice, the Mann Act and other transgressions.

Kelly is expected to go to trial in 2021. In the meantime, Michelle seems to yearn for yesteryear in a series of Twitter posts.

I swear if Rob was here so many of my musical questions would be answered. If you have a mentor u need to learn as much musically as possible, but I took so days of learning for granted never knowing this would happen to him — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) December 9, 2020

I’m trying to create the most genuine Last R&B record and I really need to play it for him but u can’t. It hurts. I have to be confident In my skills and do this alone. — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) December 9, 2020

Once again i’m not defending single soul. Wrong is wrong but within separating the man from the music, musically I’ve trusted him my whole career and now it’s time to trust my own self — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) December 9, 2020

No one will ever understand how heavy it is watching the person who saved your life be crucified in front of the world for their sickness — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) December 9, 2020

With the exception of a few, Twitter mostly chastised Michelle for, at the very least, not possessing the prudence to avoid publicly articulating such thoughts in the manner she chose to.

Nah do you know how sick K Michelle is?!! Robert Kelly is in jail for his crimes against women and children, and she’s crying because he can’t help her with her next rnb album pic.twitter.com/nFvhB6I42v — Christmas Ram Cunny Goat 🎄❄️☃️ 🇧🇧🇯🇲 (@skinglo_afro) December 9, 2020

K. Michelle sat here on Beyoncé’s internet and said Robert Kelly is being treated unfairly because of his “sickness.” His pedophilia… pic.twitter.com/XBhXQhWsrp — anthony (@t0nybgoode) December 9, 2020

Today so far: -K.Michelle cries over a pedo

– Azealia banks calls out the shaderoom page runner.

– Tory Lanez still crying about Meg. Y’all and the day just getting started. pic.twitter.com/jEnCdGld43 — A Blessing (@BLM_004) December 9, 2020

TW:// abuse, rape, sex trafficking

.

.

.

K. Michelle really decided to wax poetic about a sexual predator/rapist who ran a sex trafficking ring this late at night/early in the damn morning. pic.twitter.com/ggogslJd0O — Court 🎄🎄🎄 (@courtdanee2) December 9, 2020

Do my eyes deceive me or is K. Michelle defending Robert Kelly in the year of our Winterfell 2020 🔍 — MLK’s Sasha Fierce (@Blike_Dante) December 9, 2020

K Michelle you say what now 😩💀 pic.twitter.com/DMSKOztiRC — 💜MAMBAKOBE4L💛💭📍 (@Mambakobe4lW) December 9, 2020

now why would k michelle wake up before the sun to tweet about r kelly?? tf is goin on pic.twitter.com/79dOGn3YVj — nisa (@addisnefs) December 9, 2020

I know K Michelle did not wake up this morning reminiscing about Robert Kelly… — k a r y. (@itsKARY_) December 9, 2020