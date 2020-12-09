Sheree Zampino reflects on co-parenting journey with ex-husband Will Smith

Sheree Zampino and Will Smith have a unique bond that has enabled them to successfully co-parent their son, Trey, and share memorable moments of his life together.

During an exclusive interview with The Jasmine Brand on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, Zampino reflected on her relationship with her ex-husband as she detailed how it has evolved over the years. Although they divorced in December 0f 1995, they managed to forge a different type of bond for the sake of their son.

“It’s a blessing really to be able to do what we do and to love one another and respect one another,” Zampino said. “Just because the dynamic changed in terms of now we’re not married any longer, but we’re still called together in this life. All of us. We’ve got a job to do. We didn’t do it perfectly, but I think we did it really well. There’s a lot of love and a lot of respect there, and I’m grateful for the opportunity we’ve been afforded and been given.”

She also offered words of advice for those facing co-parenting challenges. Although she admitted it can come with a number of obstacles, she noted the importance of persevering for the sake of the child.

“All you can do is your part. The reason why we can do it so successfully is because everybody is on board. Everybody’s pulling their own weight,” Zampino said. We all have the same desired outcome, and that’s to just have kids that love each other and have a family that has peace. We’ve got peace. We have joy. Our children feel loved. Our children feel secure they don’t feel divided.”