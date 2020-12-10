Faizon Love blames Jay-Z for recent rise in number of rappers killed (video)

Actor Faizon Love bitterly blames Jay-Z as the person responsible for the recent and rapid rise in the killings of rappers.

Love claims that Jay-Z created this false persona and lifestyle of a drug kingpin that his admirers wanted to emulate, thus leading to the rising rappers’ demise in the streets.

Urbanites are alarmed at the number of shootings and killings of prominent hip-hop artists in recent months, but also extending to 2019 with the killing of Nipsey Hussle and leading up to today with the shooting deaths of Mo3 in Dallas, Pop Smoke in Los Angeles, King Von in Atlanta and others. Even OG rapper Boosie Badazz was shot in Texas while memorializing Mo3.

Faizon said Hov influenced a new generation of artists who are trying to navigate the streets and making imprudent moves that prove fatal.

“When Jay Z creates this whole drug dealer, drug lord, ‘I’m a drug dealer, I’m a drug lord,’ these kids [think], ‘We gotta do it too. We gotta be like Jay-Z,’” he said during an interview on Vlad TV. “Not knowing that this is all made-up s—.”

The Vlad TV interviewer said he spoke to Jay Z’s alleged drug dealing partner DeHaven on a previous occasion. Love interrupted to say that DeHaven was the real “drug dealer” of the two.

“DeHaven knows the truth,” Love added.

“Jay was involved but he was not the kingpin that he lays out in his music,” the Vlad TV interviewer confirmed to Love.

