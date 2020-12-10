Why Tiffany Haddish rejected offer to host 2021 Grammys pre-show

Tiffany Haddish turned down an approach to host the 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony because she wouldn’t be paid.

The Girl’s Trip actress was asked to present the three-hour event — which is where the bulk of the Recording Academy’s 83 trophies are handed out before the televised main show — but was also warned her costs for hair, makeup and wardrobe wouldn’t be covered, so she said no to the “disrespectful” offer.

She told Variety: “All of that would have to come out of my pocket.

“I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.

“I was like, ‘The exposure is amazing but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking.’

“And as much as I appreciate the honor of being nominated, that’s not OK.”

Haddish — who is up for Best Comedy Album for Black Mitzvah at the ceremony and received a nomination in 2019 for Best Spoken Word album for her audiobook The Black Unicorn — thinks members of the Recording Academy need to change their approach.

She added: “This is something that needs to be addressed. How many other people have they done that to? It’s like a guy asking you on a date but telling you that you have to pay for it.”

A representative for the Recording Academy told Variety that host, presenters and performers are not traditionally compensated for participating in the Grammys Premiere Ceremony because it is a production of their not-for-profit organization, whereas the prime-time awards ceremony is a CBS program.

Last year, the Grammys Premiere Ceremony was hosted by Imogen Heap.