Lil Wayne pleads guilty to gun charge in Miami federal court

Lil Wayne pled guilty to federal gun charges, today, Friday, Dec. 11, via a virtual hearing in Miami federal court. He was charged with illegally possessing a loaded weapon while traveling on a private jet, according to multiple media outlets.

The incident played out through an anonymous tip almost one year to the date on Dec. 23, 2019, when Wayne was posted up at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. Officers indicated at the time that as they boarded the jet to question its passengers, the Young Money impresario fessed up to having the gun in his bag.

A loaded gold-plated Remington 1911, .45-caliber handgun was discovered with six rounds of ammo, along with a bag that contained cocaine, ecstasy, oxycodone and $26k cash. The 38-year-old was not hit with any drug charges.

Weezy, 38, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of another felony (he was convicted of a felony gun charge in Jan. 2007) and will learn his fate on Jan. 28 at his next hearing.

According to TMZ, the rapper is expected to receive a lenient sentence at the government’s request (and no doubt his newest friend, the incumbent POTUS), since he is accepting responsibility by offering up a guilty plea.