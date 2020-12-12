10 Black legends whose deaths shocked the world in 2020

1. Kobe Bryant

The world was stunned by the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Many children lost their hero, idol, and favorite player. Kobe Bryant left a massive legacy for the world always to know the “Black Mamba.”

2. Chadwick Boseman

Anybody, young or old, felt the pain and sadness of losing our beloved Black Panther. Finding out that Chadwick Boseman had colon cancer throughout his career height showed how much of a true superhero he was.

3. John Lewis

The loss of this trailblazer hit completely different given the state of the social climate of 2020. People will always know how impactful getting into good trouble is.

4. Natalie Desselle Reid



The sudden death of the “B.A.P.S” star left the world in a great amount of shock. For projects such as “Cinderella” and “Eve,” she truly made her mark on the world with her perfect comedic timing and bright personality.

5. George Floyd

The eight minutes and 46 seconds, the world witnessed together led to a movement that would impact 2020 forever. The death of George Floyd started massive conversations, riots, and debates on the state of our world that needs to be talked about.

6. Naya Rivera

The loss of Naya Rivera was a moment many people did not see coming, as she spent her last moments saving her son. She truly touched many people through her role as Santana on the hit show “Glee,” where she will always be remembered for her beautiful voice and a loving mother.

7. Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The legacy and groundwork RBG left on the world will live on for the rest of time.

8. Andre Harrell

This musical trailblazer left a massive mark on the music industry. With labels such as Uptown and Motown, he created a new sound and blended Hip Hop and R&B that will flourish until the end of time.

9. Pop Smoke

The death of 20-year-old Pop Smoke shocked many people not only because he was so young but because he was paving his path into music.

10. Breonna Taylor

The death of Breonna Taylor hit the world harder than ever before because the importance of protecting Black women has begun at an all-time high.