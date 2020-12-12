Just 4 GirlFriends CEO Angelique David-Richmond uses technology to grow global sisterhoood

As the founder and CEO of Just 4 GirlFriends LLC, Angelique David-Richmond has taken the challenge of pivoting in 2020 head-on. By implementing virtual access to signature events and continuing the work that has elevated J4G to unforeseen heights among women across the globe, she is taking full advantage of technological advances.

Davis-Richmond founded J4G with the ambition to heal women from the inside out. During an interview with rolling out, the self-proclaimed “player-coach” shared a few secrets to her success and explained how she has created a sisterhood of women who’ve embraced each other and become valuable resources within that spectrum.

Describe your leadership style as CEO.

My leadership style can be best described as a player-coach who inspires, empowers and supports others to do their best, be their best and grow into amazing leaders themselves.

What is your mission statement?

Just 4 GirlFriend’s mission is to create an environment for all women to embrace self-care and self-preservation by providing engaging experiences that rejuvenate the mind and soul.

How do you utilize technology to benefit your organization?

J4G is a business that provides support and engaging [and] unique events dedicated to helping women embrace self-care and self-preservation. As such, it is imperative that we take advantage of technology, especially in light of the changes that COVID has required.

For example, J4G has transformed its annual signature holiday party into a free virtual comedy show and after-party experience. On Dec. 18, 2020, guests will “enter” the comedy show and “get a drink” with a quick mixology lesson from “Mr. Mixologist” Josh Davis. Guests will enjoy a full comedy show. We will then provide our guests with a full party. … All of this is done with technology. Guests can register for this event at https://j4gparty.eventbrite.com .

