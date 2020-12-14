Lavar Ball rips Detroit Pistons for cutting son LiAngelo after 2 games

It was all good just a week ago.

Now it’s not, and Lavar Ball is upset with a whole basketball franchise.

Papa Ball spoke with the Bleacher Report and was as eloquently as his fans and antagonists know him to be about his middle child, LiAngelo, being one of three players cut by the Detroit Pistons.

“I definitely have thoughts on that,” Ball told the BR. “The people in Detroit are great. I love the fans, but the franchise over there is raggedy as h—. They don’t know a good player. I was giving them a lottery pick for free! Has the skills to play and the notoriety to bring everybody to the game. How do you throw that out the window? They’re gonna learn the hard way. My boys are gonna end up together playing somewhere. ‘Gelo can shoot the lights out. That was raggedy what they did. But, hey, they’re gonna learn the hard way.”

Ball was released by the team on Monday morning, Dec. 14, 2020, after participating in training camp since being signed to a non-guaranteed contract earlier this month. He suited up but did not play in either of the two preseason games the Pistons have participated in up to this point. Only 12 days ago, Lavar Ball was hailed for his foresight and having executed his plan to get all three of his sons into the league. Now, LiAngelo likely will have to work his way back should he decide to go the route of the NBA’s developmental league again.

Despite his father’s unabashed opinion about the three-time world champs, Ball, 22, will likely return to the Pistons’ G League squad, the Grand Rapids Drive, should they be approved to play this season amid the pandemic.

