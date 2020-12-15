Cardi B buys Offset a Lamborghini for his birthday (video)

Just two months ago amid the rumors of friction and infidelity, Cardi B filed for divorce from husband Offset.

Today, however, Cardi bought her spouse a half-million-dollar luxury sports car for his birthday

The “WAP” rapper, 28, returned the favor to Offset by gifting him a $550,000 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ as a total surprise. He is just one of several dozen people in the world to own such an ultra-luxury whip.

Cardi, as you recall, began the divorce proceedings and then quickly filed for dismissal “without prejudice,” a legal term that means she reserves the right to refile the divorce at a later date. Interestingly enough, she took back the divorce papers a few weeks after Offset surprised his wife with a Rolls Royce during her 28th birthday bash in Las Vegas on Sept. 10.

Meanwhile, some fans are sitting with their mouths agape at the present Migos got after cheating on Cardi multiple times and nearly getting divorced twice in three years.

