Epix releases teaser trailer for season 2 of ‘Godfather of Harlem’

Epix has announced that its series “Godfather of Harlem” will return for a second season in April 2021. “Godfather of Harlem” is inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (portrayed by Forest Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned after a decade in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles.

With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Johnson takes on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X, whose political rise takes off in the midst of social upheaval and a mob war, threatening to tear the city apart. “Godfather of Harlem” reflects a collision between the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.

Click the video above to watch the trailer for the upcoming season.