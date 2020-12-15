K. Michelle suing Maino for saying she has bad feminine odor (videos)

K. Michelle is fed up with rapper Maino continuously promulgating the scurrilous rumor that she has a bad odor emanating from her vaginal region.

The Memphis, Tennessee-molded musician, 34, née Kimberly Michelle Pate, proclaimed on the “Clubhouse” audio app that she will file a lawsuit against her former friend Maino, for besmirching her over the airwaves.

Maino, 47, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, as Jermaine John Coleman, discussed with his crew a particular R&B singer whom he took up to his hotel room one night on his “Kitchen Talk” podcast. As they began their sexual activities, Maino said the woman had an offensive scent that killed the vibe.

Flip the page to view the video. WARNING: NSFW