LeBron James opening job training and financial literacy center in Ohio

LeBron James, a perennial NBA superstar and social activist, is adding to his impressive philanthropic portfolio with the opening of a job training and financial center in his Akron, Ohio, hometown.

Despite James‘ worldly exploits, he has remained fiercely loyal to Akron, a 40-mile drive south of where he entered the NBA as a teen prodigy for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The LeBron James Family Foundation announced he is opening a 60,000-square-foot venue called House Three Thirty, which will provide financial literacy advice, job training and recreational activities for area youth, Time magazine reports.

The number “330” is the area code for the city of 200,000 residents. Once dubbed the “Rubber Capital of the World,” Akron has continued to experience pains during its transition from being the epicenter for tire manufacturing and home to Goodyear, Goodrich and Firestone. James hopes this will help expedite the process.

House Three Thirty is expected to be up and running in 2022 and will feature amenities such as a dining space, coffee bar and private card room. The hub will join other major endeavors LBJ has started in Akron, including most prominently his I Promise School in 2018 and his I Promise Village transitional family housing in 2019.

