Moniece Slaughter reveals why Shaq allegedly told her to kill herself (video)

“Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” star Moniece Slaughter claims NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal once told her to “kill herself” after the two dated and broke up.

Slaughter told the “Domenick Nati Show” that she did an interview with an entertainment blog years ago describing what sex with Shaq was like. When Shaq, 48, got wind of Slaughter’s words, she said he berated her and spitefully told her to off herself.

“You know what’s crazy? I haven’t spoken to him in forever and he text me and told me to kill myself,” Moniece told Nati. “I think what happened was, a lot of his hookers, current hookers, his harem, was upset and he tried to prove (something).”

Slaughter raised up her phone to show Nati receipts of their conversations with Shaq via text messages. “First of all, I have him listed in my phone as ‘Booger.’ That was my nickname for him,” she said.

Slaughter, 33, continued with describing the brutal verbal aftermath of publicly discussing their sexual encounters.

“Out of the blue on October 25, he text me because our interview made MediaTakeOut. And so I said, ‘I don’t know why the hell you keep listening to MediaTakeOut.‘ So, he text me back, ‘First of all, watch your mouth. You’re the one giving him my p—-. That’s my p—- and you keep entertaining bum a– n—-s.'”

The reality star recalls retorting with “That’s not my d—. Well, you might want to start providing then. You might wanna start checking on me. Nobody said s— to you when you was on a yacht with a b—- all on the blogs.”

Slaughter could not say definitively if the text came from Shaq or someone in control of his phone, but she shares the exchanges were very nasty.

“This is why u will always be a broke b—-. A famous broke h-,” the messages by Shaq allegedly said. “Nobody will ever claim you. You will always be community p—y. We laugh at wh—s.”

Once Slaughter told him to “go away please,” Slaughter said Shaq responded with: “Naa this ain’t Shaq. Shaq don’t give a f— about wh—s that’s evident. Good luck broke b—-. Go kill yourself.”

