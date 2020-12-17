1st looks at Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ (photos)

Long before we were whisked away to the majestic kingdom of Wakanda, there was the awe-inspiring empire called Zamunda.

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall will take us back to Zamunda, as well as Queens, N.Y., when the comedic pair stars in Coming 2 America, the sequel to one of the most beloved movies in the history of African American films.

Fans find out that many of the original cast of the classic film Coming to America from 32 years ago will return when the movie premieres in March 2021 on Amazon Prime Studios, including Murphy, Hall, Shari Headley, John Amos, James Earl Jones, Garcelle Beauvais and Vanessa Bell Calloway.

Murphy, one of the greatest box office attractions in the history of motion pictures, wrote and stars in Coming 2 America, which he also produced. He described the reunion as magic and said they are “making a movie that’s as good as the first one,” he said in an email statement, according to Essence. “Getting everybody together, including Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, John Amos, James Earl Jones and the rest of my royal family, and making a really great movie, that’s my favorite part.”

Headley starred in the original as Lisa McDowell, the object of Prince Akeem’s romantic desires. She believes fans will enjoy the sequel as much as the 1988 film.

“I have no doubt that this will become a film that people will love. I will venture to say they’ll love it more than the first…” says the veteran actress. “I think I’m as excited as the audience will be because this is just nonstop entertainment.”

Notables such as New Jack City and Blade star Wesley Snipes, comedian Michael Blackson, “Last OG” star Tracy Morgan and KiKi Layne, round out the list of major additions to the much-anticipated film. The film premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.