Blackbookstore.com revolutionizes online shopping

With several states going on lockdown and the end of a long year creeping closer, reading a good book may be the perfect, relaxing past time this holiday season. In terms of representation, however, it can be very hard to find a place where one can actually find Black authors, Black books and artists that look like them. Or at least, it was hard. Munson Steed, founder and publisher of rolling out is introducing Blackbookstore.com—an online shopping database that compiles and organizes Black literature for public consumption. Ever ambitious, Steed sees the launch of the website as an opportunity to celebrate the literary achievements of Black authors and to garner community.”

Blackbookstore.com will give access to the Black historian, intellectual, and family the conscious of our people reflected through literature,” Steed says. Blackbookstore.com has all of your favorite books in all mediums, ranging from conventional hardcover and paperbacks to e-books and audiobooks. Further, each week, Blackbookstore.com adds new releases and books to its inventory, so shoppers will always be able to find the newest bestseller or up-and-coming author.

The website is made accessible for consumer convenience. The moment you log on, the website presents the hottest books that readers have been buying in featured lists. Scrolling down the page, readers will find various genres of books from Harlem Renaissance drama to contemporary science fiction and everything in between. Ultimately, Blackbookstore.com is a much-needed addition to efforts promoting the stories and narratives of African Americans and other members of the African diaspora. Pick up a copy of your favorite book now at Blackbookstore.com