Jamie Foxx sat down with rolling out to discuss his lead role in the new animated Disney Pixar film, Soul. Oscar- and Grammy Award-winning actor encourages people to be relentless in pursuing their life’s goals, no matter their age, just as his character, Joe Gardner, does in Soul. Foxx also was candid about whether he believes in a mythical, magical place such as the fictional “Great Before” depicted in the film. Press play to watch the full interview and catch Soul, which starts streaming exclusively on Disney+ on Christmas Day.

Jamie Foxx, star of Disney’s ‘Soul,’ describes his version of the afterlife

December 17, 2020

