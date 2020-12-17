Vanessa Bryant responds to her mother suing her

Vanessa Bryant conveyed her excruciating emotional pain as she deals with her mother suing her even as Bryant continues to mourn the passing of her husband, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant says her mother, Sofia Laine, is lying when she claims in court documents that she worked as a personal assistant and nanny for the couple’s children. Laine also allegedly fibbed when she claims the late Black Mamba vowed to take care of his mother-in-law for the rest of her life because she had no income after divorcing her husband, Bossip reports.

Bryant is responding to the lawsuit Laine filed that Dave Valadez of Univision posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Bryant says Laine is seeking “$5 million, a home and a Mercedes SUV.”

