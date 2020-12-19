Sage the Gemini confirms relationship with Supa Cent

Sage the Gemini has a new woman in his life and he wants the world to know. On Friday, Dec. 18, the rapper shared an Instagram post confirming that the leading lady in his life is none other than Supa Cent.

Sharing a quick video of himself with the beauty mogul, he wrote, “To New Beginnings, And A New Thought Process!”

Although fans have expressed mixed reactions to Sage’s announcement, he is not having it. The rapper fired back at critics in a series of posts shared to his Instagram Story. Defending his relationship with Supa, he wrote, “Some people get caught up, and in social media and celebrity worlds because it’s interesting to them BUT you have to realize YOU DON’T KNOW THEM lol ya’ll be KILLIN ME lol so crazy. Send Positive energy out you’ll be fine I promise. This happy s**t good for you I ain’t goin back.”

Sage’s latest posts come just days after he confirmed his relationship during a brief discussion with “The Shade Room.” He made it clear that he is proud of their relationship saying, “I claim my girl.”