Mulatto shocks fans by saying she’s changing her rap name

Rising rapper Mulatto has come to the conclusion she needs to change her controversial stage moniker because of its historical implications.

The Columbus, Ohio-born Mulatto, who just turned 22, won the first-year competition on Jermaine Dupri’s reality show “The Rap Game” in 2016 and has been steadily churning out hits ever since.

However, the Queen of Da Souf femme fatale has been ceaselessly dogged by the inflammatory nature of her stage name. The word “mulatto” is a Spanish word meaning mix-race heritage between White Europeans and Black Africans. It is particularly odious as it pertains to the rape of Black slaves by their White masters.

Alyssa Michelle Stephens, who started out as “Miss Mulatto” as a teen but now prefers the monicker “Big Latto,” has added kerosene to the fire when she allegedly claimed there is no such thing as colorism in Black America.

In her latest interview, Mulatto was asked by The Shade Room what “misconceptions” she wants to leave behind in 2020. She did not hesitate to answer.

“Oh, I know! That I’m a f—ing colorist! When I don’t even give a f— about none of that s—.”

Sounding weary from defending herself frequently about her stagename, while simultaneously acknowledging that it may be getting in the way of career opportunities, the Big Latto says her camp will make a change in the near future.

“It’s still in the works,” Mulatto told The Shade Room with just a hint of resignation in her voice. “People gotta understand, too, that this level in (an) artist’s career, that’s not just something that just happens overnight. Or it’s not something that even happens, period, because it’s so much like money and investments on the line when you do s— like that, so I think people need to be more patient. But it’s definitely in the works.”