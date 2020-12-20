Tiffany Haddish to help foster kids break into the entertainment industry

The current Queen of Comedy Tiffany Haddish is giving kids growing up in foster care a chance to break into the entertainment industry. Haddish has teamed up with Ready to Succeed to launch an internship program that will train and employ kids in the foster care system to work with her at She Ready Productions.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the program will include paid internships, mentorships, and financial stipends to cover transportation and work-related expenses. Launching in 2021, foster youths between the ages of 18 and 25 can apply at www.readytosucceedla.org.

Tiffany Haddish had a hard life before becoming the superstar comedian that she is and has talked about her experiences of being in foster care before in her comedy material. Explaining why this project is so important to her, she stated, “I believe that children that come from different cultures deserve a chance to work in the industry and I would like people that look like me to be able to represent me too in the industry.”

Ready to Succeed empowers youth impacted by foster care to graduate college, launch successful careers and reach their full potential. Those not selected for the program won’t be left out in the cold either as consolation prizes in the form of industry and career-readiness events will be available.

In related news, Kids Say the Darndest Things will be returning next year on CBS after being axed by ABC earlier this year. Haddish, who serves as executive producer, will be returning as host again for season two. “I see my role as giving kids a safe environment where they can say anything they want with complete freedom and no judgment. What I love about this show is that we let kids truly be themselves. I’m the straight man here, and that’s fine with me,” Haddish said regarding her involvement in the show.