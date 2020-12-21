Asian Doll threatens to beat down JT after their vicious Twitter spat

Asian Doll and JT of City Girls did not begin Christmas week with a lot of merriment and revelry in their hearts.

The two rappers bickered bitterly back and forth on Saturday and Sunday over their collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion that ended with Asian Doll threatening to beat down JT.

Asian Doll, who was born in Dallas as Misharron Jermeisha Allen, got the weekend fireworks kicked off on Dec. 19, 2020, when she posted a sort of forlorn video. Asian, 24, recollects being removed from a duet that she recorded on Megan Thee Stallion’s song, “Do it on the Tip,” from her debut album Good News.

Despite her protestations to the contrary, Doll appeared injured by the snub and being replaced on “Do it on the Tip” by rap group City Girls. Doll even played the original version of the song on her Instagram page before deleting it, according to The Jasmine Brand and Bossip. Even some of Doll’s fans accused of Megan, 25, of being shady for doing that to Doll.

This is where the drama got ratcheted up a few notches. JT of City Girls, probably feeling slighted that Asian Doll felt that she was more deserving of that coveted duet with Megan Thee Stallion, fired off at Doll on Twitter, saying: “a real friend is something you b—–s really don’t know nothing about!”

JT then added an expletive-filled tweet before she also deleted her post, according to the two publications: “I been doing good but ima bout to start laying y’all attention-seeking h—- out & I’m coming with facts!!!!! Sympathetic a– h— are really starting to grind my gears! Fr!”

Flip the page to check out JT’s response to Asian Doll who said she was naturally prettier than JT, which led to Asian Doll threatening to beat up both of the City Girls rappers.