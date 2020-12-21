Big Sean contemplates return to the mixtape game

Big Sean may be returning the mixtape game after receiving a huge amount of love after trading verses with Lil Wayne on the track “Tyler Hero” from Weezy’s latest project No Ceilings 3 B Sides mixtape.

Hosted by DJ Khaled, B Sides finds the Young Money boss rapping over current heat from a host of other artists’ blazing tracks and includes verses with 2 Chainz and Rich The Kid.

Speaking to his fans via Instagram stories, Big Sean said, “Hey what up my n—- Tunechi… the goat. That No Ceilings 3, second half dropping tonight. And the s— we did up there, we were just having fun. Bars. And a lot of people have been hitting me from Don Cannon to Bryson Tiller to Khaled and Wayne. They F with that vibe and I’m just wondering, do y’all want a vibe like that from me.

Just some s— of me having fun rapping over some of my favorite s— or just be some love on some mixtape s— like I used to do. Would y’all want a project from me like that because I want to cater to y’all too. Y’all want some mixtape s—t at the top of 2021 just going off or what? Just let me know if that’s what y’all want.”

Big Sean had ears on lock this year with his fifth album Detroit 2. The album features Mike Will Made It, Hit Boi, No I.D. and collaborations with Nipsey Hussle, Travis Scott, and Eminem, just to name a few. Detroit 2 also features the hit single “Body Language,” featuring Jhene Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign.

Ironically Detroit 2 pays homage to his breakout mixtape Detroit, which was released in 2012 and started the Good Music MC on his way to stardom. Big Sean is also featured on Nas’ smash new single “Replace Me” with Don Toliver that is tearing up radio and video channels.