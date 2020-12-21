Did you know ‘SpottieOttieDopaliscious’ is Jon Ossoff’s walk-on music?

Jon Ossoff’s Walk-On Music?

“SpottieOttieDopaliscious”

When’s the last time you voted for a White guy who knew anything about hip-hop?

Yeah, Jon Ossoff probably isn’t hitting the club anytime soon, but he grew up imprinted by Atlanta’s music scene.

“Hey look, I grew up listening to Atlanta hip-hop. I grew up listening to OutKast, you know. ‘SpottieOttieDopaliscious,’ I want that to be my walk-on music at a rally Friday in Savannah! And I love hearing bands from Atlanta schools playing it,” Ossoff said in an interview with rolling out about voters in the Black community being accustomed to politicians disconnected from the culture.

[[ embed YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIPJfdjnR_8 ]]

“I grew up listening to T.I.P. I grew up listening to Ludacris. I also grew up listening to jazz music and classical music.“

Ossoff, 33, is the Democrat in a runoff for one of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats. He’s up against Republican incumbent David Perdue, who trumps Ossoff on the age scale at 71.

Perdue and Ossoff are in a statistical tie headed into January’s runoff, according to FiveThirtyEight, which tracks and averages postelection polls.

Both of Georgia’s Senate seats will be decided in the Jan. 5th runoff election. The results will also determine which party controls that chamber. Right now, Republicans hold 50 seats and Democrats 48. If either Republican incumbent – David Perdue or Kelly Loeffler – holds onto their seat, the GOP stays in power. But if Georgia sends two Democrats to Washington that gives both parties 50 seats and shifts control to the Dems because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris then becomes the tie-breaking vote.

“We have the opportunity to make real change if we win these two Senate races,” Ossoff told rolling out. “We can make the next two years the most productive for civil rights and voting rights legislation since 1964 and 1965. We can establish health care as a human right for all people in this country no matter how much is in our bank account or what ZIP code we live in. We can pass infrastructure and jobs and clean energy programs that will create millions of jobs and save our environment. We can raise the minimum wage to $15. We can make four-year degrees at public colleges and HBCUs debt-free by expanding the Pell Grant program and we can relieve the burden of student loan debt for so many young people in this country.”

Ossoff’s hoping his platform, connection with younger voters and urban voters, in particular, gets enough people to the polls.

“Atlanta has a lot of cultures to be proud of,” he said. “And we need younger people in office who are a little more in touch with what’s actually going on in the world and what daily life is like for young people in our society.”

Early voting is underway for the Jan. 5th runoff races. Find your polling location on My Voter Page.

By Karen Araiza

Karen Araiza’s award-winning work as a journalist includes a National Emmy for work on struggles facing law enforcement and a National Murrow Award for documentary and storytelling on the opioid crisis.”