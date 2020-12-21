Lizzo gives her mom some hot new wheels for Christmas

Lizzo brought Christmas a little earlier to her mother this year and got her a fresh new set of wheels. The “Truth Hurts” singer surprised her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, with a brand-new Audi as the family got their holiday festivities rolling. Lizzo posted the heartwarming video on her Instagram page on Sunday as her mom was truly surprised.

Check out what Lizzo wrote below.

Lizzo also recently finished a 10-day detox and shared with her fans the importance of being you. The singer revealed, “I detoxed my body and I’m still fat. I love my body and I’m still fat. I’m beautiful and I’m still fat. These things are not mutually exclusive. To the people who look to me, please do not starve yourselves. I did not starve myself.

“I fed myself greens and water and fruit and protein and sunlight. You don’t have to do that to be beautiful or healthy. That was my way. You can do life your way. Remember, despite anything anyone says or does… DO WHAT YOU WANT WITH YOUR BODY.”

Sharing her detox experience on TikTok, Lizzo also explained she had a stressed November which led to her slowing down. Seems like 2020 is ending well for Lizzo so why not jump-start the Christmas giving.