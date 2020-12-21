NBA star Jru Holiday donates rest of this season’s salary to Black businesses

NBA star Jru Holiday is the very personification of his surname.

The Milwaukee Bucks point guard is going to bring holiday cheer by donating the balance of his 2020 salary to Black businesses to help offset a very tempestuous 2020.

Holiday, 30, told his 325,000 Instagram followers on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, that he and his wife felt compelled to provide some type of philanthropic act to help struggling Black businesses survive this unprecedented social, political, medical and economic storm.

“With the COVID-19 Pandemic and heightened racial injustices in 2020, many of us have been looking for answers. Lauren & I found ourselves searching for ways to help our community at a time when they needed it most,” Holiday penned in a long message on IG.

The 30-year-old Holiday is making over $26 million in 2020. Therefore, even though the league is in the last two weeks of the season, the money donated should be sizeable.

Holiday joins a number of A-list athletes, entertainers and aristocrats who have donated millions of dollars and their brand name to help Americans battle a myriad of issues besetting the country.

Holiday’s colleagues in the NBA lauded him for his charitable mindset as one of the worst years in modern U.S. history mercifully comes to a close.

Salute to Jrue Holiday and his family for always putting other people first ✊ You guys are a blessing to the community 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nZ8WtLiPbx — Bucks Nation (@BucksNationCP) December 20, 2020