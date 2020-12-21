Ntare Mwine of ‘The Chi’ juggles love in ‘Farewell Amor’

 Skip to content

Now that his run as Ronnie on Showtime’s “The Chi has come to an end, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine juggles love and liberty in his latest role as Walter in the Sundance Award-winning film, Farewell Amor. Speaking to rolling out, Mwine discusses the film’s themes of romance and reconnection when a family reunites after 17 years.

Farewell Amor also stars Zainab Jah, Jayme Lawson and Marcus Scribner (“Black-ish”). The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

December 21, 2020

