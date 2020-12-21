Vanessa Bryant’s mother explains why she’s suing her own daughter

Vanessa Bryant’s mother took to the airwaves to explain why she’s filing a $5 million lawsuit against her own daughter.

The late Kobe Bryant’s mother-in-law, Sofia Laine, understands how the lawsuit appears from the outside looking in.

“For starters, I would like to state that I do not enjoy airing our family grievances in the public. Although I filed a lawsuit, I did not make any public comments and was hoping for the court process to run its course without the publicity, as hurtful as it is. I did not want this and do not want this,” Laine said in a statement she delivered to TMZ.

“However I did not have a choice as it is Vanessa’s own doing that has resulted in this now public quarrel. All I wanted is what I worked for. Vanessa, despite everything that I have been promised and done for her and the family, has attempted to sever all ties and renege on all obligations and agreements. Why would she do this to her own mother? I am so disappointed, hurt, and wronged to the point that I had no choice but to file a lawsuit. I am nearly 70 years old, my health is deteriorating, and my own daughter is dong this to me?”

Laine claims that Kobe and Vanessa Bryant hired her as a personal assistant and nanny to their daughters at $96 an hour, with the rate decided by her daughter. Laine also said that the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant pledged to take care of her for the rest of her life. However, Laine claims that after Kobe and Gianna Bryant died on Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash, Vanessa Bryant voided “everything I was entitled to.”

