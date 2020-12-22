Malik Beasley pleads guilty to pulling rifle on family

NBA star Malik Beasley faces prison time after pleading guilty to brandishing a rifle at a couple and their teenage daughter.

The Minnesota Timberwolves player allegedly pointed the weapon at the family as they approached his home in September, Yahoo! Sports reports.

In conjunction with copping a guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop the felony drug charges Beasley was also facing.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has entered guilty plea for threats of violence from October charges, and his felony drug charges were dismissed, his attorneys Steven Haney and Ryan Pacyga tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2020

Beasley’s name was already making the rounds in the news, as the 24-year-old married father is reportedly dating reality TV star Larsa Pippen, 46, the ex-wife of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen. Beasley and his wife recently separated right after paparazzi captured Beasley and Pippen holding hands in public.

According to Yahoo! Sports, there was a parade of homes tour in his neighborhood and a family of three pulled up to his rental house even though it had been roped off. According to the police report, Beasley approached the vehicle with a rifle and ordered the frightened family to “get the f— off” his property.

Responding Minneapolis cops searched Beasley’s home and found the assault rifle along with a shotgun and a handgun. Officers also found nearly two pounds of marijuana. However, his girlfriend at the time, Montana Yao, claimed it was hers. She was also arrested.

Beasley is a major part of the Timberwolves as he averaged an impressive 20 points in 14 games after being traded to the team mid-season. Luckily for Beasley and the Timberwolves, the judge will delay any sentence until after the 2020-21 season. However, he is expected to be punished by the NBA.