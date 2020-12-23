Beyoncé’s charity donating $500K to help those facing eviction during pandemic

Beyoncé‘s charity is donating $500,000 to those who could lose their home during the pandemic.

The “Crazy In Love” hitmaker’s charity outfit, BeyGOOD, has announced it will be giving out grants of $5,000 to 100 people who are at risk of eviction owing to the current health crisis.

Writing on her official website, it reads: “Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis. The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.

“This holiday season, while many are stressed with what they will do next regarding their housing, we are proud to share some GOOD news. Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions. All necessary documentation must be provided to the NAACP. Online Application process opens January 7, 2021, where 100 recipients will be selected and grants disbursed in late January. Round 2 will open in February. And there’s more holiday GOOD NEWS. Stay tuned next week as we announce the December recipients of the Small Business Impact Fund. #BeyGOOD … Keep the Faith … Remain in Hope … Together we can all Help”

BeyGOOD has already been supporting Black-owned small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic as well as donating $6 million to mental health wellness.

Speaking about the support it has provided since the start of the pandemic, the organization added: “When we were faced with the pandemic caused by COVID-19, BeyGOOD created a plan to make a difference. We assisted organizations across the country that were providing people with basic needs like food, water, household supplies and COVID testing. We also provided mental health support. We then launched our BeyGOOD Small Business Impact fund, and to date over 250 small businesses have received $10k grants. Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most.”