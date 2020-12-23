Bill Cosby quit taking showers due to COVID-19 concerns

Bill Cosby has such grave concerns about contracting the novel coronavirus in prison that he has ceased going through traditional hygiene practices.

The disgraced comedy legend told the Daily Mail that he has taken measures to maximize his safety as the pandemic has surged throughout the country and particularly at the SCI Phoenix prison where he is housed.

Cosby, 83, now washes up daily out of the sink in his prison cell.

“As of now I have declined to take any showers, and I have decided to take wash-ups in my cell. This is the best way for me to stay safe and healthy,” Cosby told the publication.

Cosby’s spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, told the British newspaper that fellow “inmates are more concerned for Mr. Cosby due to his age, health issues and blindness.”

However, efforts to secure Cosby a compassionate release from prison were denied. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf granted temporary relief for vulnerable prisoners in the state when the pandemic first surged ashore back in the spring. But Wolfe excluded sex offenders from that special consideration, which means Cosby has to serve out the balance of his sentence.

Cosby remains resolute in his stance that he is not guilty of sexual assault. Wyatt relayed Cosby’s sentiments about taking a sexual predator course, which is a condition of his release.

“The minute you set foot in a sexual predator class you’re a demon, you’re guilty of that crime,” Wyatt told the Daily Mail. “He’s willing to sit there the entire 10 years rather than attend that course.”