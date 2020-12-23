DaBaby planning to retire from rap soon (video)

DaBaby is one of the most prolific and successful rap stars to come along in the past five years, and his fame has continued to rise even during the apex of the pandemic and social upheaval in 2020.

The “Rockstar” emcee said he’s exceeded many of his childhood aspirations, including his dream of landing a solo cover on XXL, which he considered the hip-hop bible when he was in single digits. Moreover, he is excited that he and his Blame it on Baby album have been nominated for four Grammy Awards and a stack of BET Awards during the awards season.

However, the Cleveland-born, Charlotte-raised rapper, whose name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, said he is planning to retire from the genre that helped catapult him “from nothing” into an internationally beloved entertainer.

“Five years. I’ma be retired in five years,” DaBaby told XXL. “I won’t be rapping in five years. I won’t be rapping.”

At 29, DaBaby, who is in the midst of what most consider his prime rap years, said he will not divorce himself from hip-hop altogether.

“I’ll be creating other superstars,” the “Suge” rapper told the publication.

He already has demonstrated that he will accomplish his next goal. His music label, Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, which he launched in 2019, already has signed the likes of KayyKilo, Wisdom, Rich Dunk, DJ K.i.D. and Stunna 4 Vegas. The latter’s second studio album, Rich Youngin, debuted at No. 29 on the Billboard album charts.

“Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, five years, definitely gonna be like one of the hottest labels in the game,” DaBaby proclaimed confidently.

