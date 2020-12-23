Diddy surprises mom with $1M and new Bentley for birthday (video)

Diddy has been anointed the king of birthdays.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, 50, threw his mother, Janice Combs, an all-time celebration as she celebrated her 80th year on earth.

Combs’ son, Justin Combs, got things kicked off righteously on Dec. 22, 2020, when he gifted his grandmother a diamond necklace with her nickname “Mimi” on it.

Then it was Diddy’s turn to shock his mother, which he did with all the pomp and circumstance that normally accompanies a Diddy festivity.

The Bad Boy Records founder blew his mother away by gifting her a $1 million check for her special day.

“I can’t believe this,” a shocked Janice Combs uttered in a video that captured the moment.

Diddy, however, was not even close to being finished. He then walked his mother out to the driveway and nearly made her faint by unveiling a brand new Bentley.

“A very important add-on to the gift: a driver comes with it. You ain’t gotta worry about it. You can just tell him your destination,” Diddy boasted. “It’s your favorite color.”

Diddy also waxed poetic about his mother in an open letter that his 17.4 million Instagram followers read.

In another post, the New York-born music magnate also penned, “We are going up today, stay tuned,” he added. “(It’s) my mother’s 80th (and) the twins birthday. Come on man, I’m the luckiest guy in the world. Thank you God. No matter what you go through, if you got God on your side, man.”

Justin Combs also posted a heartfelt message for his grandmother that his 1.5 million Instagram followers saw.

A multitude of entertainment luminaries paused to pay homage to Mother Combs, including the venerated Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige.