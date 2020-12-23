T.I. takes 50 boys on shopping spree

T.I. continues his pre-Christmas tradition of philanthropy work in and around Atlanta for area children.

The Grand Hustle boss and his Harris Community Works foundation took 50 boys from the Next Level Boys Academy on a $200 shopping spree at the popular urban clothing store, DTLR. Clifford “Tip” Harris Jr., also donated a coat to each teen from his AKOO Clothing line in time for Christmas, according to The Shade Room.

On the Next Level Boys Academy’s Instagram page, the school conveyed its astonishment with how much Tip and HCW have continuously contributed to the success of its organization, calling it “beyond amazing.”

The “No Mediocre” emcee is already nationally-known for his generosity and frequent philanthropy efforts, which has resulted in being recognized with a plaque from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019.

In Nov. 2020 and for the past decade, for example, Tip and his family have donated hundreds of turkeys and meals to area urbanites prior to Thanksgiving. In 2018, Tip provided gifts and resources to the children at John Lewis Invictus Academy’s middle school football team, Doctor Daycare and Egleston Children’s Hospital, according to Hollywood Life. In 2017, T.I. founded the Buy Back the Block real estate venture.

Along with Killer Mike and others, Tip is working to reconstruct the vibrancy of his old neighborhood, which is located off of Bankhead Highway and near Mercedes Benz Stadium, one home at a time, according to Inc magazine.